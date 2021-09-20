West Des Moines launches web page to help residents enroll in federal broadband benefit program

The program provides discounted or free internet service to help those struggling to afford it.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — The City of West Des Moines is offering residents an easy way to enroll in the federal emergency broadband benefit program.

The city launched a website to offer eligible residents high-speed internet for free or at a discount price.

A household is eligible if one member meets criteria like meeting federal poverty income guidelines, attends a school that provides no-cost meals to students or received a Federal Pell Grant during the current award year.

