Making sure your car is 'winterized' ahead of the first snow of the season

With snow in the forecast already later this week, Local 5 is On Your Side with tips and tricks to stay safe on and off the roads this winter.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Snow is in the forecast for Friday, and although none of the snow will likely stick to the ground, it is certainly a sign of what's to come over the next several months.

There are several different ways to help get your car ready for the winter:

Tire pressures can drop significantly when the weather starts getting colder. Fill up your tires with air to the manufacturer's recommendation to avoid your tire popping much more easily.

Keep an emergency readiness kit in your vehicle stocked with batteries, battery-powered radio, flashlight, windshield scraper, jumper cables, mobile phone charger, shovel, blankets, first aid kit, non-perishable food and bottled water in the event your get stranded or stuck.

Jerry Vansickel with Ramsey Subaru said the emergency kit might be the most important of all, "In case you ever get in a situation where you find an emergency come up with not only yourself but if you come along somebody on side of the road that needs help."

Ensuring your car battery is at its proper voltage level also could save you from an emergency jump at the worst possible time.