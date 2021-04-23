Meteorologist Taylor Kanost and daughter Lina make cameo on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — If you've been working from home with kids around during the COVID-19 pandemic, you aren't a stranger to balancing a job and family life.
Meteorologist Taylor Kanost is no exception.
During a Thursday night monologue for "Jimmy Kimmel Live!", host Jimmy Kimmel showed a montage of TV news clips in celebration of "Bring Your Kid to Work Day":
"Today, by the way, was 'Take Your Daughters and Sons to Work Day', also known as 'Give Your Kids a Juice Box and an iPad so I Can Finish My Damn Zoom Meeting Day.' This day usually is a great opportunity for children to learn why mommy and daddy are so sad all the time. But because of the pandemic, lots of parents are going into work or working remotely. And to honor their struggle, tonight we put together a little montage of moms and dads trying to work from home."
And wouldn't you know it, Taylor and his daughter Lina made an on-screen cameo from a 2020 weather segment while working from home.
RELATED: Photo of gloves 'holding' hand of COVID patient a heartbreaking reminder of pandemic's continued devastation