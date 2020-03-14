Local businesses see a drop in customers due to virus

Exile Brewing Co. has been feeling the impact with fewer customers out and about.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Businesses around the country have seen an impact lately as more and more people are stocking up on toilet paper and water bottles instead of going out and enjoying local restaurants.

Exile Brewing downtown told Local 5 they've seen a major dip this week.

They said they're paying extra attention to their sanitation practices given the circumstances but the owner also told us he just recently started working on a plan in case the situation gets worse.

" You know with what's gone on the past couple of days and how quickly it's escalated we are just trying to put together some worst-case scenario stuff. If we have to shut down the pub or brewery what does that look like for us," owner R.J. Tursi said.

Tursi said they're not necessarily close to having to take those extreme measures yet.