Local cleaning crews are ready for COVID-19

Sanitize Solutions is treating the coronavirus as just another job.

URBANDALE, Iowa — As schools and other public places brace for the impact of COVID-19, cleaning services in the central Iowa are busy disinfecting homes and businesses.

Sanitize Solutions of Urbandale is one of those cleaning services, and they've been in the business for years.

The company is confident they can kill anything from HIV to blood-borne pathogens, and even the coronavirus receiving global attention.

"It will kill the coronavirus, Influenza A, Influenza B ... just about anything you can think of," said JD Nelson, co-owner of Sanitize Solutions.

A recent job they had was at a nursing home that experienced a norovirus outbreak.

"It spread really fast and I believe they had 75 staff members out and they had to quarantine 25 of their clients to a wing of the building," Nelson said.

Nelson says the success rate of the treatment is all about the application. The suits that they wear on the job has nothing to do with what they're spraying.

"We're walking into the line of fire here when everyone else is trying to get out," explained Edwards of Sanitize Solutions. "Our products are all plant-based and organic so that stuff is not to protect us from our chemicals."

More people are using this deep clean option to get back into their homes or workspaces faster.

"It has a two-minute dwell time, so we can be in and out and everyone can be back," Edwards said. "We don't have to do a bunch of disturbing of the people and we can get them back to their rooms," he said.

The best benefit of this deep cleaning service? It lasts.