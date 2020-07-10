Local entrepreneur bringing personal gifts in a distanced time

Making changes and taking advantage of what 2020 brings. That's what one Des Moines entrepreneur is doing.

DES MOINES, Iowa — People are spending so much time in their homes, separated from those we are typically connected to.

There's also been time for a lot of self isolation and reflection.

"You start to contemplate life, figure out what you're going to do," Amy Nebons said.

Amy Nebons' event planning business pretty much tubed during the pandemic.

"I don't want to do this virtual thing, I don't feel a connection to it, I don't feel passionate about it," Nebons said.

So Amy came up with something new to help people bring personal touches in a time where those often can't exist.

Unique, interesting, personalized boxes to send to clients or the people attending your virtual conference.

"It up levels it a little more," Nebons said. "Anyone can send you a cup of coffee or a gift card, but it's a lot more thoughtful when it's a curated box of things."

If virtual events are everywhere, Amy wants to help you stand out.