Mental health providers reimbursed thousands of dollars for COVID-19 expenses

Many businesses have had some extra expenses to keep people safe during the pandemic.

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — The Polk County Mental Health and Disability Services (MHDS) Region and Governing Board awarded $504,642.52 to 10 agencies and mental health providers to support mental health and disability needs within the community due to COVID-19.

Mosaic helps people with intellectual disabilities and mental health needs. They will get $200,000 reimbursed.

“We have incurred expenses over a half a million so far," said exc. dir. Brandi Bretthauser. "All because of COVID."

Mosaic will use the money to ensure they have face masks, face shields, gloves, and environment is cleaned routinely.

Unity Point Behavioral Health Urgent Care opened in April because of the pandemic. Kevin Carroll, the vice president of at the urgent care, said they are getting $100,000.

“The money we’ve received will be going to the operations of the new clinic. That’s paying for some of the staff that was sent here due to the COVID crisis," explained Carroll.