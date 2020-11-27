Health departments work through the holiday to trace new coronavirus cases

Iowa health department workers don't get a holiday as they try to contain the virus' spread.

FORT DODGE, Iowa — Most Iowans are at home for the Thanksgiving four-day holiday break, preparing food, watching football, or just being with their loved ones.

Inside the homes and offices of Webster County Health Department contact tracers, things look a different.

Kari Prescott, the director of Webster County Health, decided to keep the office open and the phone lines going to contact trace new individuals.

"We got 78 more this morning, so it starts all over again," said Prescott on Friday morning when most would be out holiday shopping. "Our health department still does all our contact tracing for our county, we didn't turn it over to the state. And we believe whole-heartedly in that this is our community and we know the people who are coming in to be tested...that local connection is very important."

Prescott said she's had to increase the number of staff members contact tracing for Webster County because of the volume in cases.

At the beginning of the pandemic, the county was seeing between one and five new cases a day. Since August, Prescott said that number has exploded. At the peak, more than 100 Webster County residents a day were reporting they had coronavirus.

Prescott said when a new positive case comes to her health department's desk, it takes time to track people down who might have been exposed.

"For the most part the community has been willing to provide us with information," said Prescott. "We have identified cluster positives, somebody attended something and they're a little bit sheepish to say, 'I attended this event.'"

Last week, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported almost 30,000 new COVID-19 cases across the state. https://t.co/ZwmDd21nHa — We Are Iowa Local 5 (@weareiowa5news) November 21, 2020

Prescott said her team of contact tracers regularly checks in with residents who have tested positive, making daily calls to those who might not have family in town to check on them.

"Sometimes we get incomplete information from the health department or other agencies about people, like the wrong address or it's missing a phone number," said Prescott. "But yeah, we follow up on all the cases and inform people when to isolate and when they can get out of isolation."

Another issue that county health departments are seeing is that some people are not being completely truthful with how and where they got the coronavirus.

"If someone calls you asking you that you have tested positive, we need a list of your contacts," said Nola Aigner from the Polk Co. Health Department. "You need to be open and honest and we need you to be truthful and honest because when you are not truthful with us you are putting other people at risk."