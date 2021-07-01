Pharmacies take extra measures to protect COVID-19 vaccine

Medicap Pharmacy staff in Des Moines are working hard to keep the vaccine safe, meaning there are a few things they need to verify before administering a shot.

DES MOINES, Iowa — After a Wisconsin pharmacist tampered with COVID-19 vaccines, Local 5 viewers asked, "How can we ensure the vaccines in Iowa are kept safe?"

Local 5's Lakyn McGee spoke with Des Moines Medicap Pharmacy Director Cheri Schmit to see how staff are keeping the doses secure.

"We’re doing training with all of our staff and also updated all our policies and procedures so that we know exactly what we’re supposed to be doing with the vaccine," Schmit said. "We keep track of every piece of it.”

Staff members are vaccinating 30 to 100 health care workers a day— that's every 15 minutes.

Iowa is still in Phase 1A for vaccinations, but all health care workers in Polk County will be eligible starting Jan. 11.

As of Wednesday, only health care workers with affiliated hospitals, long-term care residents and long-term care workers are eligible for the vaccine.

The general public may not get a hold of a vaccine until mid-to-late 2021.