2 challenges filed in Kanye West's nominating petitions in Iowa

The Iowa Secretary of State's Office said the State Objection Panel will likely meet Monday to review.

IOWA, USA — Two challenges been filed in rapper Kanye West's nominating petitions as candidate for President of the United States, the Iowa Secretary of State's Office said Friday.

A spokesman for Secretary of State Paul Pate's office said the State Objection Panel would likely meet to review.

One objection claimed there were "...inauthentic signatures and/or not enough legitimate signatures on his [West's] nomination papers to qualify for the ballot for the November 3 election."

Another objection claimed West "...is holding himself out as an unaffiliated candidate in Iowa, despite being registered with the Republican party."

West has stated he would run under the "Birthday party."

Earlier this month, Pate announced West's presidential campaign, which has been viral on social media, turned in their nominating petitions to his office.

I can confirm that representatives from the Kanye West presidential campaign just delivered nominating petitions to our office. We will review the petitions to ensure they meet the minimum requirements. @kanyewest #Election2020 — Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate (@IowaSOS) August 14, 2020

Here is the Affidavit of Candidacy for @kanyewest. The review of petition signatures to see if they meet minimum requirements has started but likely will not be complete until Monday. https://t.co/oDmudprdkM pic.twitter.com/jiRaTnkJoX — Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate (@IowaSOS) August 14, 2020

West's last-minute presidential bid, which he announced in July, has faced obstacles.

Wisconsin election officials decided this month to keep West off the battleground state's presidential ballot in November because his campaign turned his nomination papers in minutes after the deadline.

West has filed a lawsuit against Ohio's election head to get on the November ballot in that state.

Critics have argued West could serve as a spoiler to Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

Download the We Are Iowa app or subscribe to Local 5's "5 Things to Know" email newsletter.