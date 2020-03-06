WATCH LIVE: Election night coverage of 2020 Iowa primaries

Text VOTE to 515-457-1026 for the latest election results.

IOWA, USA — Local 5 is providing live, in-depth political coverage of the 2020 Iowa primaries with political analysts and real-time reporting of results.

Voters across Iowa headed to the polls Tuesday to decide numerous primaries for U.S. Senate, U.S. House of Representatives, Iowa Senate and Iowa House of Representatives.

Five Democrats are vying to become the party nominee for U.S Senate against Sen. Joni Ernst (R), while all four of Iowa's congressional seats are up for grabs.

Primary candidates will need to receive 35% of the vote Tuesday in order to win their party's primary. If candidates do not reach that threshold, the winner is decided by the delegates at the Republican and Democratic state conventions later this month.

