Iowa lawmakers OK abortion waiting period, push to adjourn

The amendment passed 53-42 in the House Saturday night. The Senate passed it around 5:30 a.m. Sunday morning. Next stop: Gov. Reynolds' desk.

The House approved the bill establishing a 24-hour waiting period just before midnight and the Senate passed the measure at about 5:30 a.m. Sunday.

The bill now goes to Gov. Kim Reynolds, a strong opponent of abortion rights.