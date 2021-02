DES MOINES, Iowa — An amendment that says a woman's right to an abortion is not protected in our state passed another hurdle under the golden dome.

The amendment is now eligible for debate on the full senate floor -- after passing through committee Wednesday.

It's already made it further this year than it did last year. If it passes both chambers, the issue would have to be brought up again in 2023 or 2024 on a ballot for all Iowa voters to decide on.