Gov. Reynolds commits to felon voting rights executive order before general election, ACLU says

Reynolds met with the ACLU, NAACP and Des Moines Black Lives Matter to discuss the felon voting rights executive order on Monday.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Gov. Kim Reynolds is committing to signing an executive order regarding felon voting rights before the general election, according the American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa.

ACLU Executive Director Mark Stringer confirmed the news on Monday.

"She committed to an executive order that would be released or signed late summer or early fall, but before the general election," Stringer said. "We're enthusiastic that people will potentially regain their voting eligibility before the general election, we think that's a positive."