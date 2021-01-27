Adrian Dickey wins Iowa Senate District 41 special election

OTTUMWA, Iowa — Iowans in Senate District 41 now have an elected official in the statehouse.
Unofficial election results from Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate show Republican Adrian Dickey won by 966 votes against Democrat Mary Stewart in the special election:
- Adrian Dickey (R) — 5,040
- Mary Stewart (D) — 4,074
Iowa GOP Co-Chair Linda Upmeyer released a statement on the Republican win:
"This special election showed us that nothing will stop Iowans from making their voices heard, not even more than 12 inches of snow. Senator-elect Adrian Dickey is a leader who is deeply involved in his community and will be a great addition to our Republican majority in the Iowa Senate. It's abundantly clear, voters support the GOP agenda of getting students safely back in school, keeping Iowa open for business and responsible budgeting that put Iowa taxpayers first."
Senate District 41 covers parts of Wapello and Jefferson counties and completely covers Davis and Van Buren counties.
Dickey now holds Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks' former state senate spot.
The Republican Congresswoman was sworn into the U.S. House of Representatives on Dec. 30, 2020, following her six-vote win against Democrat Rita Hart for Iowa's 2nd Congressional District.