Advocates call for Iowa Senate to pass insulin accessibility bills

House File 263 would cap the price of insulin at $100 for a 31-day supply.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Advocates gathered at the Iowa Capitol Wednesday to speak out in support of two bills intended to increase insulin accessibility.

Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement organized the rally, calling for the Iowa legislature to pass House Files 262 and 263.

The first bill would allow a pharmacist to fill an emergency prescription for insulin users if their doctor is unreachable. The second would cap the cost of insulin at $100 on state-regulated private insurance plans.

For Iowans like Janelle Lutgen, this cause is deeply personal.

"It's important to me because I lost my son four years ago Monday, when he rationed his insulin," Lutgen said. "He lost his insurance, and he couldn't afford to buy it."

Sarah Ball, a Des Moines resident with Type 1 diabetes, said she's grateful her insurance has been able to consistently cover her insulin. However, she's seen several other diabetics who haven't been so fortunate.

"There's great efforts out there looking to combat these things that have cost far too many lives, but it's also heartbreaking to think that there are people that have died because the system did not work for them," Ball said.

For Lutgen, the cause is especially timely. Her son, Jesse, was a football fan, and he passed away just after the 2018 Super Bowl. His memory stays with her as she continues pushing for price reform.

"A tribute to him," Lutgen said. "That's how we treat Super Bowl Sunday. That's who Jesse was. He loved football, he loved his Packers."

Both bills being discussed at the rally passed in the House with bipartisan support and are currently being considered in the Senate Human Relations Committee, chaired by Sen. Jeff Edler (R- State Center). As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, Edler hasn't returned a request for comment.