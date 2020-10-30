An Inside Look: How the State Emergency Operation Center helps on Election Day

Since 2018, the SEOC has been the hub for security on election night.

IOWA, USA — Located in the basement of the National Guard Joint Forces Headquarters is the State Emergency Operation Center, otherwise known as SEOC. This is where state coordinated responses to manmade and natural disasters or emergencies are lead; including security for the 2020 election.

Response Division Administrator for the Iowa Department of Homeland security and Emergency Management Jacob Nicholson says the computers, phones, web cams and screen sharing inside the SEOC can be ready at a moment's notice.

"The derecho was the most recent EOC activation in the SEOC," said Nicholson. "However we have been activated since march for the pandemic response and we continue to coordinate the state's response to that."

Since 2018, the SEOC has been the hub for security on election night.

"On Election Day we're primarily in a monitoring mode standing by ready to respond with our state agency partners in the lead up to the election," said Nicholson. "We've supported the Secretary of State's office by providing PPE, for instance, for county auditors' offices to make sure those polling sites are safe on Election Day."

The Secretary Of State And county auditors have put an immense amount of work to make sure things go off without a hitch and this just adds another layer of protection.