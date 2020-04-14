Audit: More than $42K not deposited into Iowa town's account

The report found undeposited collections from April 2015 through August 2018.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A newly-released report by the Iowa State Auditor says a former Buffalo city employee failed to deposit more than $42,000 in collections over a three-year period into the city's bank account.

The audit says the special investigation was prompted by a request from Buffalo city officials who had concerns about transactions processed by the former Deputy City Clerk Riki Harrington. The audit found $42,390 in undeposited collections from April 2015 through August 2018.