Biden leads Trump in new Grinnell College National Poll

GRINNELL, Iowa — The latest Grinnell College National Poll suggests former Vice President Joe Biden would win the popular vote in November over President Donald Trump, 49% to 41%, according to those suveyed.

According to the data, Biden's support is strongest among women, with 56% compared to Trump's 34%. Among suburban women specifically, Biden's lead more than doubles to 64% to Trump's 31%.

Another area of strength for Biden is among non-white voters with 64% compared to the President's 23%.

Among white men without a college degree, Trump has double the support of Biden: 64% compared 31%.

He also leads with white women without a college degree, with 52% to Biden's 43%, rural residents (58% to 36%) and evangelicals (63% to 27%).

The poll was conducted by Grinnell College in partnership with polling firm Selzer & Company on Aug. 26-30 through telephone interviews with 1,012 U.S. adults ages 18 or older, including 827 likely voters in the 2020 general election.