Iowa House passes bill to ban vaccine passports in the state

House File 889 would ban state and local officials from mandating vaccine passports and would punish businesses or government entities who try to enforce them.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Lawmakers in the Iowa House took a step forward in their push to ban so-called "vaccine passports" from being used in the state.

The House passed House File 889 Wednesday night. It would ban state and local officials from mandating vaccine passports and would punish businesses or government entities who try to enforce them.

There's a lot of misinformation surrounding vaccine passports, but the bottom line is they prove a person is fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

They can be a physical identification card, like a driver's license, or a digital card on a smartphone. They would be used to screen people before allowing them to do certain things such as board an airplane or go to a concert.

On April 7, Governor Kim Reynolds announced she was against vaccine passports. During the press conference, she said they would be banned either through executive action or by legislation sent to her desk.

A spokesperson for the Iowa House Republicans said HF889 is headed to the Iowa Senate.