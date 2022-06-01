Black Liberation Movement activist Jaylen Cavil running for Iowa House seat

Jaylen Cavil will run in the new House District 36, which covers the west side of Des Moines.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Black Liberation Movement activist Jaylen Cavil is running for the Iowa House District 36 seat. This district encompasses a different area than the current District 36 due to redistricting.

Cavil is running as a Democrat with "a strong focus on racial and economic justice for Iowans," according to a press release.

Among his other priorities are terminating contracts with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), legalizing recreational marijuana, fighting for climate justice and implementing a Worker's Bill of Rights.

Cavil campaigned for Polk County Sheriff as a write-in in 2020, but was not elected.

The primary election is set for June 7, 2022. There is not an incumbent running for this seat, but Cavil is expected to have primary challengers. Chris Disbro announced in December he will run in HD36 as well, Bleeding Heartland reports.

Most of the new District 36 is currently part of District 41. Rep. Jo Oldson, a Democrat who currently serves in District 41, is retiring.

Iowa recently redrew the legislative districts, so you may be living in a different district than the last election. Here is a map of House District 36, which includes downtown and part of the west side of Des Moines. pic.twitter.com/ojB0pNFsd2 — Jaylen Cavil for Iowa House (@jaylencavil) January 6, 2022