Boards & Commissions Review Committee holds public hearing on recommendations

About 88 of Iowa's 256 boards and commissions would continue without change, while 69 would be eliminated.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa's state agencies have seen a drastic reduction of bureaus and departments the past few months, with much more to be done following the signing of Senate File 514.

It's up to the Boards & Commissions Review Committee to assess which bodies are still needed, or how to best consolidate them into other areas of state government.

"Iowa’s administrative state will continue to grow without an effective mechanism to review boards and commissions"

"The current organization of advisory boards is neither effective nor efficient."

"Iowa requires a license or certification for too many occupations, and its standards across all license types are inconsistent, inefficient, and inequal."

One of the big pushbacks from attendees at a public hearing Wednesday was the commission’s proposal to eliminate a state law requiring a gender balance for boards, committees and commissions.

Multiple lobbyists asked the committee not to do away with this requirement.

"Allow the most qualified Iowans to serve on boards and commissions by repealing the arbitrary gender balance requirement? Most qualified? Arbitrary? This paternalistic statement should be offensive to all Iowa women, and men," said Carol Maher, a Des Moines resident.

The Capitol Planning Commission, State Building Code Advisory Council, Board of Hearing Aid Specialists and Board of Athletic Training are listed as boards of commissions to eliminate.

