Brady-Giglio reform bill headed to Gov. Kim Reynolds' desk for signature

Lawmakers who worked on the measure say the state's Brady-Giglio list system was mismanaged, confusing and inconsistent.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Brady-Giglio lists are lists typically compiled and kept by attorneys in a district or state attorney's offices. The document compiles police officers who have had alleged incidents of misconduct or complaints that put their credibility into question.

Rep. Steven Holt, R-Denison, says the state's current system is inconsistent and outdated

"So I like to call this the Brady-Giglio Wild Wild West," said Holt.

Holt, along with other lawmakers, worked on a proposal to address some of these concerns. The measure passed through both the Senate and House and now heads to Gov. Kim Reynolds' desk for a vote.



"There was no rules in terms of what would place a person on the list," said Holt. "Some lists were being kept in county attorney's hands, some lists were being kept on computers. So it was just all over the board, no due process for officers. Nothing."

Travis Hamilton, a former police officer, said he was surprised when he found out his name had been added to one of these lists in Iowa.

"I was not even aware that there was such a thing as a Brady-Giglio list."

Hamilton says he was unaware until a reporter asked him about his name being on a Brady-Giglio. He believes his name was added following a complaint filed against him while working for the Boone Police Department.

"His interpretation of it was that I had ordered this young male to empty his pockets," Hamilton said. "And in my side of the story is that I asked him to empty his pockets."

Hamilton maintains his conduct during the interaction was by the book, adding he was frustrated to not be given the chance to make his case before his name was placed on the list.



"And the explanation of that was that any attorney could put anybody on it that they wanted," Hamilton said. "For really any reason, and there was no way to get off of it."



This new legislation addresses some of those frustrations by setting statewide criteria for what places an officer on these lists, and gives the officer a heads up.