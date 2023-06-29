An interview with former Iowa Supreme Court Justice Brent Appel

From affirmative action to student loan forgiveness and the independence of the Iowa Supreme Court, former state justice Brent Appel explains recent court decisions.

DES MOINES, Iowa — June has been a busy month for the United States Supreme Court. Just this week, the Supreme Court handed down rulings regarding independent state legislature theory and affirmative action.

SCOTUS is also expected to release its opinion on President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan on Friday morning.

Brent Appel, a former Iowa Supreme Court justice and a professor at the Drake University Law School, spoke with Local 5's Dana Searles about these decisions and how they might impact Iowans.

Questions and responses may be edited for length and/or clarity.

Independent state legislature theory

Local 5: How did the independent state legislature theory ruling play out and how might it impact Iowans?

Appel: State supreme courts are generally thought to be the ultimate arbiter of state constitutional provision. So, in Moore v. Harper, there were two cases: One in Maryland where the Democrats were engaged in partisan gerrymandering, and the other in North Carolina where the Republicans were engaged in partisan gerrymandering. In those cases, state supreme courts invalidated legislatively-approved redistricting plans that were designed to favor one particular political party over another. The question of Moore v. Harper was whether the federal constitution would permit states to engage in this kind of regulation.

The key part of the United States Constitution was Article One, Section Four, Clause One, which basically says time, place and manner will be prescribed by the legislature of each state. The question in Moore v. Harper was, if the constitution specifies the legislature of each state, it says nothing about the courts or gubernatorial vetoes. So the claim was made that the legislature is independent of its court system, independent of the governor. The legislature means the legislature. So once a map is drawn by [the] legislature, state courts cannot intervene.

If this theory had been embraced by the United States Supreme Court, hundreds of state constitutional law provisions would have been struck down, hundreds of cases overturned and lots of delegation of power to election commissioners and states would have been invalid. But the Supreme Court, 6-3, held that ordinary judicial review by state supreme courts was consistent with the federal constitution. So the general proposition coming out of Moore is that state supreme courts, under state constitutional provisions, may review partisan gerrymandering for compliance with state constitutional provision.

Local 5: Do you agree that the Iowa Supreme Court holds independent authority to interpret the state law?

Appel: As a general matter, the Iowa Supreme Court is the ultimate decider of state constitutional law issues. They can look to federal law for guidance, to the United States Supreme Court for guidance, they can look to the Supreme Court of Minnesota for guidance. But I think all commentators would agree, at least in Iowa, that the Iowa Supreme Court has independent authority. There may be some desire on the part of members of the court to defer to federal authority based on some notion of uniformity. But of course, we have 50 states and 50 independent constitutions. Diversity was baked into the cake when our country was formed.

Local 5: Could the Iowa Supreme Court rule something differently?

Appel: The bottom line is Iowa has had nonpartisan reapportionment for the last 50 years. And it seems to me it's served Iowa quite well. So, what is Moore v. Harper say to the Iowa Supreme Court? Well, there is no federal obstacle for the Iowa Supreme Court to engage in the power of ordinary judicial review of any kind of reapportionment plan in the state of Iowa.

Local 5: Given this ruling, could the Iowa Supreme Court take a different direction on other U.S. Supreme Court rulings?

Appel: When the United States Supreme Court, based on the federal constitution, says a state cannot take certain action, a Supreme Court has to salute it and say, 'That's right.' When the United States Supreme Court based on federal law declines to offer protection, as in partisan gerrymandering, but a state wants to go further, under a state constitution it may. So it depends on the nature of the federal case. But if the federal government holds up a stop sign and says 'Stop, you cannot do this under the federal constitution,' the Iowa Supreme Court must follow that mandate.

Affirmative Action

Local 5: As a current college professor, can you share your thoughts about how colleges may approach the recent ruling?

Appel: Well, every admissions officer is going to review the decision with great care and determine what is permitted and what is not permitted. To the extent the United States Supreme Court has declared that certain types of activities are not permitted under the U.S. Constitution, that will be binding on public universities.

Student loan forgiveness

Local 5: Looking ahead to Friday's student loan decision, how do you think that will impact Iowans? Is this something that could be left open for state interpretation?

Appel: The student loan case involves a larger principle, which is to what extent may Congress delegate policymaking power to agencies, to the president, outside of Congress? There's no express statute expressly stating that the President may forgive all student loans. The statute in part suggests that the terms might be modified. The question is, what's the scope of modification?

The concept coming out of the New Deal was Congress could delegate quite a bit. I would say after the New Deal, the law tended to permit delegations of power. But the current Supreme Court is reexamining some of those decisions, looking into whether Congress has to be more specific in the delegation of its authority. In the past, I think some courts, including the U.S. Supreme Court, has been more generous in those interpretations.