Broadband expansion, child care reform among Gov. Reynolds' 2021 priorities

One policy statehouse Republicans hope to take care of right away is the bipartisan issue of child care, which was sidelined due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Republicans in Iowa's statehouse are already making plans for the 89th General Assembly after their sweeping victories in both the House and Senate last Tuesday.

Republicans will keep their trifecta of the House, Senate and governor's mansion, making their agenda easier to pass. Gov. Kim Reynolds' agenda for 2020 was sidelined due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"I'm looking forward to getting to work with the legislature next year on an agenda that keeps our state moving forward," Reynolds said.

It's not too soon to start working on the agenda. It's actually common for lawmakers to start working on it immediately following elections.

Some issues on Reynolds' to-do list include pandemic-related reforms, like workforce, housing and broadband internet.

"Especially as we work through the pandemic, we need to make sure that we can provide telehealth, that we can tele-learn, and that we can hav e businesses or employees work from home when they need to," Reynolds said during her press conference last Thursday.

Child care also remains a top priority on the governor's agenda. The pandemic shed even more light on the issues parents face when trying to access child care in the state.

Reynolds is also looking to expand her push to provide more access to affordable housing in rural communities, another issue that was tabled due to the pandemic.

House Speaker Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford, will keep his position for the next legislative session.

A statement from him says the Iowa GOP will back the governor's priorities:

"As we look towards the 2021 session, House Republicans will continue to govern in the same way that has put us in the Majority for the last decade. Iowans expect strong leadership from their state lawmakers and that’s what we will do. We will continue to bring a thoughtful and conservative approach to the state budget, ease the pressure of our worker shortage by addressing the issues of child care, housing, and broadband, and help Iowans get back to work, school, and normal life in a safe and responsible manner.”