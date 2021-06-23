Changes to Iowa's gun laws take effect next week

Starting July 1, Iowans will no longer need to have state permits to buy handguns or carry firearms in most public places.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Starting next week, Iowans will no longer need state permits to buy handguns or carry firearms in most public places.

Currently, people need to get permits from their local sheriff’s office.

On July 1, that step will become optional.

Gun retailers say this change will result in more frequent background checks being run because anytime someone without a permit buys a new firearm, retailers will have to a background check.

"Generally, that system pings back instantaneously and they go on their way with the firearm that they just lawfully purchased,” said Ethan Settle, store manager at CrossRoads Shooting Sport in Johnston. “There's a chance on a weekend or a busy holiday that that system could be overloaded and take an extra minute or two to process, or even a couple of days in some circumstances, but they get contacted by the retailer as soon as that comes back as approved."

State permits are still an option.

If you get one, stores won't need to run background checks for every purchase you make.

Permit-holders only need a new background check once every five years.

"That background check will still have been completed by the sheriff and be valid for the five-year issuance of the permit,” Settle said.

There are reasons a state-issued permit may still be useful. For example, if you plan to travel out of state, Iowa’s permit is valid in states with permit reciprocity.

Some people worry this law could lead to criminals getting guns because there aren’t requirements for people to check for a permit when making private gun sales.

It’s a felony to sell a gun to someone who isn't legally allowed to have one.

The state said private sellers can choose to require buyers to show a state-issued permit prior to the sale.

The Des Moines Police Department said they expect to see more guns once this law takes effect, but they don’t expect there to be too many more issues.

“As long as we're all responsible and we all follow the law, we're not going to have any issues,” Des Moines Police Sgt. Paul Parizek said “It's when somebody goes downtown carrying a gun and has too much to drink or somebody leaves a gun unattended in a vehicle and it gets stolen. That's when we get involved.”