Rep. Axne announces re-election campaign

Axne is Iowa’s only Democrat in Congress and has held the seat since 2019.

DES MOINES, Iowa — U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne said she plans to seek re-election to the 3rd Congressional District, ending speculation that she might challenge Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds next November.

Axne, Iowa’s only Democrat in Congress, said Friday she has delivered tax cuts, disaster relief and critical support to Iowa’s families and businesses but her work is far from over.

Axne defeated Republican challenger David Young by more than 6,200 votes in November 2020. She first won the seat in 2018 by defeating Young who had held the seat since January 2015.

Iowa's new redistricting maps had placed both Axne and Republican Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks in the 3rd District, but Miller-Meeks on Wednesday said she would run for re-election in the state's 1st District.

Three years ago, I came to Congress to fight for Iowans and their needs.



Since then, I've delivered tax cuts, disaster relief, and critical support to Iowa's families and businesses.



But my work is far from over, so I will seek to represent #IA03 again in 2022! — Cindy Axne (@Axne4Congress) November 12, 2021