Axne wins reelection in Iowa's 3rd Congressional District

DES MOINES, Iowa — The votes are in: with 100% of precincts reporting, democratic Rep. Cindy Axne is projected to remain the representative for Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District.

Axne faced off against former representative David Young for the second straight election, winning by a razor-thin margin of just over 6,000 votes.

According to the Associated Press, Young won the popular vote in every county in the district except for Polk, but that was enough to lose the election.