Local Politics

City council member Connie Boesen announces run for Des Moines mayor

Boesen has served on the city council since 2018. Before that, she was a member of the Des Moines Public Schools board.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Another candidate has joined the ranks of those looking to be the next Mayor of Des Moines.

Connie Boesen announced Monday that she was in the running for the position. 

Boesen has been a city council member since 2018. Before that, she was a member of the Des Moines Public Schools board.

In her announcement, Boesen wrote that Des Moines is facing significant challenges requiring "new leadership," and that she aims to make the city a "desirable place to live and raise a family." 

Her announcement reads in part:

"Throughout my life, I've never backed down from a challenge, and that's why I'm announcing my run to be the next Mayor of Des Moines."

Watch her full announcement video here:

Campaign Announcement

I love our city, but we also face significant challenges. We need new leadership to focus our priorities on addressing the issues facing our neighbors and bringing a new sense of excitement to Des Moines to keep it moving forward. Throughout my life, I've never backed down from a challenge, and that's why I'm announcing my run to be the next Mayor of Des Moines. Join us today by going to ConnieBoesen.com

Posted by Connie Boesen on Sunday, March 19, 2023

Boesen joins fellow council member Josh Mandelbaum and community activist Denver Foote as Des Moines mayoral candidates. Mandelbaum and Foote both announced their campaigns in February. 

Frank Cownie, the city's current mayor, has not formally announced if he will run for another term or not.

Watch in-depth interviews with the other candidates below: 

Josh Mandelbaum

Denver Foote

