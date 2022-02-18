x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local Politics

Court dismisses lawsuit from bars over brief virus shutdown

Six Des Moines area bars had challenged Gov. Reynolds' brief shutdown of their businesses in August and September 2020.
Credit: Stuart Monk - stock.adobe.com
Pint of beer on a bar in a traditional style pub

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Supreme Court has upheld the dismissal of a lawsuit filed against Gov. Kim Reynolds by a group of six Des Moines area bars that challenged her brief shutdown of their businesses in August and September 2020 when COVID-19 was rapidly spreading. 

The bars initially sought damages but later dropped those claims and were asking the court to allow their case to go to trial so they could pursue a case to limit the governor’s powers to close targeted groups of businesses during a proclaimed emergency. 

Their case was dismissed by a state court judge who concluded the case was moot because the bars were closed only for a short period and then reopened by the governor. 

The Iowa Supreme Court agreed Friday and affirmed the dismissal.

Related Articles

WATCH | Iowa Republicans optimistic, Democrats defeated after packed 'funnel week' 

In Other News

Gov. Reynolds announces process for claiming pandemic-related worker retention bonuses