Court upholds dismissal of suit over Iowa governor's flight

A state ethics board had dismissed Gary Dickey's complaint regarding a 2017 flight taken by Gov. Kim Reynolds.
Credit: AP
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announces updates on COVID-19 at the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston, Iowa on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. The state counted its first death from COVID-19 in Dubuque County as of Tuesday. (Olivia Sun/The Des Moines Register via AP, Pool)

The Iowa Supreme Court has upheld the dismissal of a lawsuit filed by an Iowa attorney who challenged a 2017 flight Gov. Kim Reynolds and her family took on a private jet to a football game in Memphis, Tennessee. 

Gary Dickey complained to the state ethics board, alleging the $2,880 claimed for the trip underestimated the flight’s value by thousands of dollars. The board dismissed his complaint, saying the estimate was reasonable. Dickey appealed and a judge in December 2018 dismissed the case saying he wasn’t injured by the campaign filing even if it wasn’t accurate. 

The Supreme Court agreed. 