State senators notified of confirmed COVID-19 case in Capitol

Senators Rob Hogg and Sarah Trone Garriott tweeted about the situation Friday night, urging their fellow lawmakers to enforce more safety precautions.

Iowa state senators are urging for more COVID-19 safety precautions after an individual associated with the Legislature tested positive for the virus Friday.

According to tweets from Sen. Rob Hogg, D-Cedar Rapids, the individual had last been in the building on Wednesday. Hogg's tweet says senators were notified by email earlier Friday evening.

The identity of the individual is not being disclosed.

"For the privacy of the individual, the name and position of the person who tested positive for COVID-19 cannot be shared. The Chief Clerk is working with the individual to notify anyone they may have come into close contact with," said Melissa Deatsch, director of communications for the Iowa House Republicans.

ICYMI: Senators were notified by email earlier tonight that "someone associated with the Iowa House of Representatives has tested positive for COVID-19. They were last in the building January 13 and tested on January 15, 2021."



We need more coronavirus safety precautions! https://t.co/RuyTawquWf — Rob Hogg (@SenatorRobHogg) January 16, 2021

State lawmakers, their staff and the general public aren't required to wear a face covering while inside the Capitol. Republicans are in charge of setting the rules since they are the majority.

Reporting a positive COVID-19 test is not mandatory for lawmakers, their staff or other employees in the statehouse.

Republican leadership says the measures were created based on current Iowa Department of Public Health and Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

This all comes as Polk County, where the Capitol is located, experiences a surge in COVID-19 activity. Polk County health officials on Tuesday said they expect to hit November surge levels for hospitalizations and new cases by Jan. 25.

The latest White House Coronavirus Task Force report says the state needs to prepare for another surge with "aggressive mitigation."