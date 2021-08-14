Deidre DeJear announces run for governor

DeJear is the second major Democrat to enter the 2022 race.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — On Saturday Deidre DeJear announced she will be running for governor in 2022.

DeJear previously ran for Secretary of State in 2018 but lost to incumbent Paul Pate. She also served as Kamala Harris's campaign chair during her 2020 presidential election.

At her announcement event, hosted at Railroad Park in Valley Junction, Dejear said she's willing to go to work for Iowans.

"What I have come to realize, as I'm looking at each and every one of you, as I go through my day to day life, Iowa is worth the work," DeJear said.

DeJear is the second major Democratic candidate to enter the race—state representative Ras Smith announced his run in June. Iowa's primary elections will be held on June 7, 2022, and the general election will be on Nov. 8.

DeJear is originally from Mississippi but moved to Iowa while attending Drake University.

"Coming to this state I was introduced to a community, a community of people who took care of people," she said. "Iowa wrapped its arms around a little Southern girl like me, creating pathways of opportunity."

After news of DeJear's candidacy broke, Jeff Kauffman, chairman of the Republican Party of Iowa, said: