Dissastified with local law enforcement, BLM organizer runs write-in campaign for Polk Co. Sheriff

Jaylen Cavil says a part of his campaign will be to end cash bail and defund law enforcement.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A prominent organizer of the Des Moines Black Liberation Movement has thrown his hat in the ring in the election for Polk County Sheriff.

Though you won't find Jaylen Cavil's name on the ballot, he's hoping you'll write in his name on the ballot during early voting or at the polls on November 3.

Cavil has spent the summer marching in and speaking at various protests and events organized by DSM BLM. In late June, Cavil was struck by a State vehicle carrying Governor Reynolds.

On the ballot, you'll find Polk County Sheriff Kevin Schneider, a Democrat running for re-election, and Republican challenger Rick McCintosh.

However, Cavil tells Local 5 that he feels neither of the candidtes on the ballot are discussing the right issues.

"I have experienced firsthand the violence and aggression that our law enforcement officers engage in on a regular basis," Cavil said in a message over Twitter. "If I felt like the issues that matter most were being discussed in this election then I would not be running."

He added that he feels none of his elected officials are being held accountable.

His platform includes: "decriminalize all drugs, ending cash bail, and ending collaboration with ICE."

He has also mentioned defunding the Sheriff's Office.