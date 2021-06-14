Des Moines City Council's first in-person meeting in over a year suspended due to protests

The demonstrators were there to demand the firing of Des Moines Police Chief Dana Wingert and protest a travel request for an officer to go to Orlando for training.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Using their voices, kazoos and banners, activists came together Monday night to protest at Des Moines' first in-person City Council meeting since the COVID-19 pandemic forced the council to go virtual.

The meeting ended up being suspended until 7:30 a.m. Wednesday morning due to the protestors.

The demonstrators were there to protest Item 52-I on the agenda, which was a request to send Des Moines Police Department Officer Chad Steffen to Orlando, Florida for training.

According to the document attached to the agenda, Steffen would be in Orlando from Aug. 1 through Aug. 21. The trip would cost $10,770.

Protestors used the public commenting period to rail on City Council for adding the item to the consent agenda, saying the money could be used to help Des Moines residents who are experiencing homelessness.

After several comments and a motion to move the item, protestors began chanting "let us speak." Then, every council member voted to move the item.

However, the demonstrations continued. Activists unveiled a large banner that said "DEFUND DMPD. Fire Wingert. Fire Sanders."

The chanting continued as Mayor Frank Cownie attempted to gain control of the room. Council members took a recess, but the demonstrations persisted for a few more moments.

Council members were met with more protestors equipped with kazoos when they returned from recess. They continued with voting on other items on their agenda as the chants continued.

That's when the meeting was suspended.

The Des Moines Black Liberation Movement, which tweeted out its plans to protest at the meeting earlier Monday, later posted about the demonstration.

"Today, we the people disrupted the city council meeting and created space for community members to talk. It was powerful and won't be the last time," the post said.

Help us fill the DSM Bail Fund to keep the people free. pic.twitter.com/Y307bzy9sP — DSM Black Liberation Movement (@DesMoinesBLM) June 15, 2021

Later Monday evening, Cownie released the following statement on the protest:

It is frustrating and disappointing to see the actions displayed Monday night in our City Council chamber. Because of the disruptive and alarming behavior exhibited toward Council and City staff, we had no choice but to recess our meeting. It will be conducted Wednesday morning at 7:30 via the Zoom network.