Protester arrested outside of Des Moines City Council meeting following demonstrations

The meeting had started without incident. Mayor Frank Cownie read a list of rules regarding conduct and threatened to remove those who didn't cooperate.

DES MOINES, Iowa — One person was arrested Monday night during a Des Moines City Council meeting.

Local 5's Eva Andersen and Ryan Scott were at the meeting when the arrest happened.

An officer asked multiple times for the individual to move their foot from the door, saying, "Move your foot or you're going to jail."

The protester repeatedly asked for themselves and others scheduled to speak during the public comment period to be let into the meeting before they were eventually arrested.

The video below shows what led to the arrest.

RIGHT NOW: Protestors have been escorted out of meeting City Countil Posted by Eva Andersen on Monday, June 28, 2021

One protestor has been arrested outside the City Council meeting. There’s a main city council meeting room, then a double door lobby sort of area, then the main entrance/open area to the hall. Around 5 police officers are in the double door area, between the meeting room — Eva Andersen - Local 5 News (@EvainIowa) June 28, 2021

The meeting had started without incident. Mayor Frank Cownie read a list of rules regarding conduct and threatened to remove those who didn't cooperate.

Minutes later, protesters began disrupting the meeting and asking to speak on Item 40 on the agenda, which relates to Police Executive Research Forum for professional training of police officers.

Citizens standing on chairs at DSM City council meeting Posted by Eva Andersen on Monday, June 28, 2021

The citizens holding signs also came to address Plan DSM, urban revitalization and the new city council rules on public comment periods.

Several warnings were issued before the council went to recess and police walked into the chamber where the meeting was being held.

RIGHT NOW: Protestors have Ben escorted out of the @DesMoinesGov City Council meeting by police officers after shouting “Booo” and holding up signs during the meeting. Some signs say “go home racists” others say “quit your job” @weareiowa5news pic.twitter.com/aqrCvICl5y — Eva Andersen - Local 5 News (@EvainIowa) June 28, 2021

Upon police walking in, the protesters began to leave the meeting room. Protesters stood outside the chamber with police guarding the vestibule between the council chamber and the building.

That's about the time the arrest happened.