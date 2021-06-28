Protester arrested outside of Des Moines City Council meeting following demonstrations

DES MOINES, Iowa — One person was arrested Monday night during a Des Moines City Council meeting.
Local 5's Eva Andersen and Ryan Scott were at the meeting when the arrest happened.
An officer asked multiple times for the individual to move their foot from the door, saying, "Move your foot or you're going to jail."
The protester repeatedly asked for themselves and others scheduled to speak during the public comment period to be let into the meeting before they were eventually arrested.
The video below shows what led to the arrest.
The meeting had started without incident. Mayor Frank Cownie read a list of rules regarding conduct and threatened to remove those who didn't cooperate.
Minutes later, protesters began disrupting the meeting and asking to speak on Item 40 on the agenda, which relates to Police Executive Research Forum for professional training of police officers.
The citizens holding signs also came to address Plan DSM, urban revitalization and the new city council rules on public comment periods.
Several warnings were issued before the council went to recess and police walked into the chamber where the meeting was being held.
Upon police walking in, the protesters began to leave the meeting room. Protesters stood outside the chamber with police guarding the vestibule between the council chamber and the building.
That's about the time the arrest happened.
The last in-person meeting, which was the first one held since COVID-19 forced meetings to go virtual, was also disrupted by protesters.