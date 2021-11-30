Des Moines City Council to hear from residents on redistricting wards

The council will hear comments from the public starting at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines City Council members will hear comments from residents Tuesday night about proposed redistricting maps for the state's capital city.

The Council will review and discuss several ward maps during their meeting starting at 5:15 p.m.: three are proposed by city staff and the other is from Polk County Auditor Jamie Fitzgerald.

City spokesman Al Setka told Local 5 the Council will only be reviewing the maps proposed by city staff on Tuesday night. They will also review one map of proposed precincts.

Here are links to the proposed plans:

The maps propose revisions to the city's precincts, wards and maps showing boundary lines.

The map from the auditor's office reduces the number of precincts in Des Moines from 88 to 80 and aligns them with Des Moines Public Schools.

The map from city staff "includes and makes no changes to those same reconfigured precincts but contains different ward boundaries more closely aligned with current city ward boundaries."

Following the 2020 U.S. Census, the city has 60 days from Nov. 4 to hold a hearing, pass an ordinance to finalize and complete changes to precincts and wards with the corresponding new map and submit all materials to the state.

Tuesday's meeting will allow for public comment.

After that, the city says the Council will propose new precinct and ward boundaries after considering the following: ward boundaries shown on the city staff map, ward boundaries shown on the Polk County map, or other changes.

That does not mean the proposed maps will be implemented immediately. The next step in the process is for the Council to send its proposed map to the county auditor.

The Council will then wait for seven to 10 days while the auditor reviews the map, as directed by Iowa law. The auditor may send recommendations for the changes to redistricting, according to the city.

There will then be a public hearing prior to ordinance adoption, which is already scheduled for Dec. 20. The city must submit all redistricting materials to the Secretary of State's Office by Jan. 3, 2022.