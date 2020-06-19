x
Des Moines City Council to consider marijuana resolution

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines City Council is set to consider a resolution supporting the decriminalization of marijuana in the city. 

The resolution is on the council's agenda for its meeting Monday and would be the first step toward decriminalizing marijuana in Iowa’s capital city.  If approved, the move would create a six-person task force to study the issue and provide recommendations to the council by Oct. 1. 

The resolution is sponsored by City Council members Josh Mandelbaum, Connie Boesen, Carl Voss and Joe Gatto. 

Decriminalizing marijuana in Iowa is among the priorities listed by Black Lives Matter, which is seeking passage of a ban on racial profiling by Des Moines police. 

Des Moines City Council Agenda for June 22, 2020

