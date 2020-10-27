Woman still waiting on absentee ballot, auditor's office told her they've mailed out 3

The days continue to clock down closer and closer to November 3.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines woman said she's still waiting on her absentee ballot more than a month after requesting it.

Suzanne Schrodt requested her ballot for November's General Election in September.

As of Tuesday, she still hasn't received it, even though the Polk County Auditor's Office told her they've mailed her three.

Schrodt lives in a senior living facility in downtown Des Moines.

Because of Covid restrictions, Schrodt decided to vote by mail this year.

"I can go out, but if I do, I am in quarantine in my apartment for two weeks when I come back," Schrodt said.

As election day inches closer, Schrodt is still waiting on her ballot.

"I'm just so frustrated because I can't get a ballot," Schrodt said.

On Oct. 5, Schrodt checked the Iowa Secretary of State's ballot tracker website and saw Polk County mailed out her ballot.

One week later, she didn't have her ballot so Schrodt called the auditor's office, who told her they'd mail a second ballot. That was Oct. 12.

On Oct. 16, she still didn't have a ballot, so Schrodt called again. The office told her they'd mail her a third ballot.

They also said USPS sent her first ballot back to them because their records showed Schrodt had moved and didn't leave a forwarding address.

That's not the case.

She hasn't moved and had even confirmed the auditor's office had her name and address correctly when she called on Oct.12.

Another week goes by and she was still waiting on a ballot, so on Oct. 23, she called again.

This time she's told it's too late and she has to vote in person.

If, by Election Day, Schrodt doesn't get her ballot, she said she plans to vote curbside in person, even if that means she has to quarantine after.

"I've voted in every presidential election since John Kennedy," Schrodt said. "I'm going to vote."

The Iowa Secretary of State's Office said each time an auditor issues a new ballot to a voter, they're keeping track of that in their system and only one ballot per voter is ever counted.

If you're looking for a ride to the polls on election day, DART is offering free rides all day on Nov. 3.