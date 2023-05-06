Des Moines mayoral election: Who's running?

Three candidates have thrown their name in the ring to be the city's next mayor.

Example video title will go here for this video

DES MOINES, Iowa — Candidates are already gearing up for the Des Moines mayoral election on Nov. 7. So far, three people have announced their candidacy: Councilmembers Josh Mandelbaum and Connie Boesen, and community activist Denver Foote.

Frank Cownie, the city's current mayor, has not formally announced if he will run for another term or not.

Read on to learn more about each of the mayoral candidates.

Josh Mandelbaum

Born and raised in Des Moines, Mandelbaum is serving his second term on the city council, representing Ward 3. He currently works as an attorney at the Environmental Law & Policy Center.

“This campaign will be about the future of our city. We can’t solve tomorrow’s challenges with yesterday’s ideas.” Mandelbaum said in a press release. “We need to set a bold vision for the future, pursue innovative solutions, and lead. We need a new generation of leadership focused on what Des Moines will become in the coming decades.”

Today I'm announcing my campaign for Mayor of Des Moines.



We can’t solve tomorrow’s challenges with yesterday’s ideas. We need to set a bold vision for the future, pursue innovative solutions, and lead. pic.twitter.com/hHEa55hKnY — Josh Mandelbaum (@Josh_Mandelbaum) February 1, 2023

As mayor, Mandelbaum would prioritize creating affordable housing, supporting a strong public transit system, improving public safety and investing in green infrastructure, according to his website.

“In my time on Council, I have focused on solving problems that will make a significant difference in people’s lives,” Mandelbaum said in a press release. “I’ve led on big issues such as implementing bold local solutions to climate change. I’ve stood up to special interests to improve access to affordable housing, and I’ve looked for creative solutions to longstanding problems."

Connie Boesen

A long-time Des Moines resident, Boesen graduated from East High School and attended DMACC and Grand View University.

She was first elected to the city council in 2017. Before that, Boesen was a member of the Des Moines Public Schools board. In addition to her public service, Boesen is also the owner of the Applishus and Salad Bowl concession stands at the Iowa State Fair.

Campaign Announcement I love our city, but we also face significant challenges. We need new leadership to focus our priorities on addressing the issues facing our neighbors and bringing a new sense of excitement to Des Moines to keep it moving forward. Throughout my life, I've never backed down from a challenge, and that's why I'm announcing my run to be the next Mayor of Des Moines. Join us today by going to ConnieBoesen.com Posted by Connie Boesen on Sunday, March 19, 2023

In her campaign announcement, Boesen wrote that Des Moines is facing significant challenges requiring "new leadership," and that she aims to make the city a "desirable place to live and raise a family."

"Throughout my life, I've never backed down from a challenge, and that's why I'm announcing my run to be the next Mayor of Des Moines," Boesen said in her campaign announcement.

If elected, Boesen hopes to address issues of public safety, infrastructure and neighborhood redevelopment.

Denver Foote

Foote was born and raised in Iowa and currently lives in the Drake neighborhood.

In 2016, Foote began working alongside Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement. Since then, Foote has organized locally with Des Moines Peoples Town Hall. They also sit on the board of directors for the Iowa Abortion Access Fund.

My name is Denver Foote and I am running for Des Moines Mayor. I am a community organizer and activist born and raised in Iowa. I strongly believe in radical community care and transformative justice.

Announment Letter:https://t.co/CsMJUZRKA3 pic.twitter.com/pOaXfIY9LO — Denver Foote for DSM 🌈 (@denverfordsm) January 29, 2023

"I know what it feels like to be silenced, to be hurt and to be forgotten," Foote said at a Des Moines Council meeting on Feb. 22, 2022. "We need transformative social justice, we need transparency, accountability and better care systems within our communities. We are done picking up crumbs.