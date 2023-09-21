Des Moines Mayor Frank Cownie will not run for reelection

Cownie's announcement comes on the day of the candidacy filing deadline.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Mayor Frank Cownie will not run for reelection this November, the city of Des Moines announced Thursday morning. His announcement comes on the day of the candidacy filing deadline.

Cownie was first elected as mayor in November 2003, making him "the longest serving mayor in Des Moines history", according to a press release.

"It was an exciting election that forever changed my life," Cownie said in a letter to residents. "After all these years, I remain ever grateful that you've allowed me to be our city's longest serving mayor."

Cownie remarks in his letter that he's proud of the "transformational growth and change" Des Moines has experienced over the past 20 years. He highlights downtown growth and strengthening neighborhoods as some of his greatest accomplishments.

The mayor also noted the struggles he faced leading the city through the COVID-19 pandemic. During this time, Cownie said the city of Des Moines provided millions in rent relief and $350,000 in food relief to residents in need.

"It took time for our community to reach the light and put the pain and darkness behind us, but together, as neighbors and a community we persevered," Cownie wrote in the letter. "It was a troubling and frightening period but I will always be grateful for those healthcare professionals, essential workers and community leaders who helped us through this troubling time."

An avid environmental advocate, Cownie also used his announcement to address climate change. Cownie currently serves as the president of the Global Executive Committee of ICLEI, an organization promoting sustainable development.

"The effects of climate change are drastically increasing, leading to erratic and dangerous weather and threatening the well-being of Des Moines residents through extreme heat, massive rainstorms, devastating floods and an increase in windstorms, tornadoes and derechos," Cownie wrote.

Under Cownie's leadership as mayor, the city council set "historic sustainability goals" aimed at achieving carbon-free electricity by 2035. In addition, Cownie says the city will unveil a comprehensive climate action and adaption plan, ADAPT DSM, this fall.

Cownie plans to use his newfound time to spend time with his family and pursue new roles, but plans to stay involved in the city.

"So let me finish where I began and simply say, thank you Des Moines," Cownie said in the letter. "It has been one of the greatest honors and privileges of my life to serve as your mayor."

Prior to his time as mayor, Cownie served on the city council, the Planning and Zoning Commission and the Convention Center Board.

Three other candidates have already announced their candidacy for the 2023 Des Moines mayoral election: Connie Boesen, Josh Mandelbaum and Denver Foote.

Election Day is Nov. 7, 2023.

