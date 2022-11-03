Des Moines students walk out in protest of law barring transgender girls from female sports

Central Academy students marched to Gov. Kim Reynolds' residence at Terrace Hill in protest Friday.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A group of students from Central Academy walked out of class Friday in protest of a new Iowa law barring transgender women and girls from participating in female sports.

The students marched from to Gov. Kim Reynolds' mansion at Terrace Hill and back multiple times, according to a tweet from the school.

Another tweet shows students chanting, "What do we want? Trans rights. When do we want it? Now!"

The new law applies to Iowa's public schools, accredited non-public schools and colleges.

Critics say it harms the state's most vulnerable children to solve a nonexistent problem. Proponents, including the governor, said the legislation is necessary to protect girls' sports.

Students walked out of classes for an hour today to protest the new law prohibiting trans girls from playing sports on girls’ teams. They marched in cold weather to the governor’s mansion and back a couple of times and chanted outside the school to draw attention to their cause. pic.twitter.com/VBZadhMlA9 — DMPS Central Academy (@DMPS_Academy) March 11, 2022