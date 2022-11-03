Des Moines students walk out in protest of law barring transgender girls from female sports

DES MOINES, Iowa — A group of students from Central Academy walked out of class Friday in protest of a new Iowa law barring transgender women and girls from participating in female sports.
The students marched from to Gov. Kim Reynolds' mansion at Terrace Hill and back multiple times, according to a tweet from the school.
Another tweet shows students chanting, "What do we want? Trans rights. When do we want it? Now!"
The new law applies to Iowa's public schools, accredited non-public schools and colleges.
Critics say it harms the state's most vulnerable children to solve a nonexistent problem. Proponents, including the governor, said the legislation is necessary to protect girls' sports.
WATCH | Gov. Reynolds signs restrictive transgender sports bill