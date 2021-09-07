Donald Trump to host rally in Des Moines next month

Trump's campaign sent out a release Tuesday night to share information about the rally.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Editor's Note: The above video is from Feb. 2021.

For the first time since losing the 2020 election, former President Donald Trump will return to Iowa to hold a rally in Des Moines on Oct. 9.

According to a release from Trump's campaign team, the former president will welcome supporters at the Iowa State Fairgrounds starting at 7 p.m.

The program includes live entertainment starting at 2 p.m.

Not many other details were provided, including any other notable speakers attending the event.

Trump returned to hosting rallies when he aired his election grievances and baseless claims of fraud at a campaign-style event in Ohio last June.

Trump has not announced if he will seek the presidency for 2024.

Potential Republican presidential hopefuls, including Sen. Marco Rubio, Sen. Tim Scott, Sen. Tom Cotton, and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley have all hosted events in Iowa throughout the last year.

Trump won Iowa 53% to Joe Biden's 44% in 2020.