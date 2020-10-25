Iowans flock to election offices on final day of absentee ballot requests

Across the Des Moines metro, voters gathered to election offices to vote early, and to request an absentee ballot before the 5 p.m. deadline.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Saturday was the last day to request an absentee ballot in Iowa, and a lot of people took advantage.

It was a fairly long wait outside the Polk County Election Office early Saturday afternoon, with voters lined up to request an absentee ballot before the 5 p.m. deadline.

Many of those in line were there to vote early; so many, in fact, that the line was out the door for most of the day.

Meanwhile, over in Ankeny, the Ankeny Area Democrats held an event designed to be a way to both securely drop off your ballot and to help request an absentee ballot before the deadline hit.

Karl Goodman, First Vice-Chair of the Ankeny Area Democrats was at that event, and said the turnout has been a good sign for the election to come.

"It's been encouraging to see so many people come together to kind of reaffirm the value of voting, and the importance of being involved in the process," Goodman said.