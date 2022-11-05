Candidates rally supporters with final campaign rallies

Politicians on both sides of the aisle urged voters to complete their civic duty as they met with supporters one last time ahead of election day.

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — Polls in Iowa close at 8 p.m. Tuesday. Visit this link for complete election results or text RESULTS to 515-457-1026.

Politicians made their last efforts in getting voters out to the polls with final campaign rallies Monday, Nov. 7 ahead of the 2022 midterm election.

Candidates on both sides of the aisle urged voters to complete their civic duty and for supporters to knock on doors.

Gov. Kim Reynolds and other Republican politicians met for a GOP event earlier today, wrapping up a campaign before elections tomorrow.

Reynolds has a commanding lead in the polls, with a Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll conducted between Oct. 31 and Nov. 3 showing a 17-percentage point gap between her and Democratic nominee Deidre DeJear.

Local 5 attended Reynolds' Monday event, where the governor said she's grateful for the support she has received during her tenure.

"I want to say thanks for giving me the honor to serve as the governor of this great state. It's an honor to be also asked for your vote. We're not taking anything for granted. We're working hard to have the opportunity to continue to serve you," Reynolds said.

Also in attendance was Lieutenant Governor Adam Gregg, Sen. Chuck Grassley and congressional candidate Zach Nunn.

On the democratic side, gubernatorial candidate DeJear gathered tonight along side candidate for senator retired Admiral Mike Franken and current senator Cindy Axne.

All three politicians mentioned the leads republican have according to recent Des Moines Register/Mediacom polls, with DeJear urging democrats not to give up now.

"We have come to far. These are the moments where we push. This is the difference between winners and losers — are you willing to try even when it's difficult? Are you willing to try when your backs up against the wall? Well, I need you all to try," DeJear said.