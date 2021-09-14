Jill Biden stopping in Des Moines to promote American Rescue Plan

DES MOINES, Iowa — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from Aug. 31
First Lady Jill Biden is making her way to the Midwest this week.
She is scheduled to stop in Wisconsin on Wednesday before heading to Des Moines later in the afternoon.
Biden is expected to arrive at the Des Moines International Airport around 2:45 p.m. before joining Rep. Cindy Axne (IA-03) to tour the Des Moines Area Community College campus in Ankeny.
The tour at DMACC is scheduled to begin at 3:45 p.m.
A press release from the White House says she will be highlighting how the Biden administration is supporting families through the American Rescue Plan and Build Back Better agenda.
