Here's how Trump's absence at debates could impact his caucus performance

DES MOINES, Iowa — Seven candidates stood on the stage at the second GOP debate Wednesday, and some of them called out former President Donald Trump's notable absence.

"There were four different Republican candidates on this stage who attacked President Trump or criticized his policies. I think, clearly, that these candidates are trying to attempt to differentiate themselves and to put themselves forward as an alternative to Trump, but also to kinda say that the Trump record is not something that is off limits," said Karen Kedrowski said, a political science professor at Iowa State University.

Ahead of caucus season, Iowans are stressing the importance of candidates being present at events.

Rep. Taylor Collins, R-Des Moines, is one of them — and he emphasized the importance of stepping up and showing out for voters in the Hawkeye state.

"Iowans know that you got to earn this nomination. It is entitled to nobody. You cannot just parachute in a handful of times into Iowa and expect to win the Iowa caucuses," Collins said.

Despite his absence, Trump is still the GOP frontrunner, with a recent FiveThirtyEight poll placing Trump (54.7%) firmly above DeSantis (13.9%) and Haley (6%).

Collins also said that Trump's current poll numbers may not matter come January.

"So, I really think the polling is very early right now, but it also is looking at, you dive deeper into those polls, most Iowans are still open to a candidate, so they are very persuadable yet," he said. "And as long as President Trump continues to not actually show a presence here, as long as he has an operation that's not really that active in the state, I don't think he has a very good chance performing in the state."

As far as Collins' constituents go, he told Local 5 they want to continue meeting each candidate in person and hearing what they have to say in the debates.