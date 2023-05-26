x
Former President Trump to take part in Fox News town hall in Clive

Fox News confirms to Local 5 Sean Hannity is hosting Trump.

CLIVE, Iowa — Former President Donald Trump is taking part in a Fox News town hall in Clive next week. 

Fox News confirms to Local 5 Sean Hannity is hosting Trump. 

The event will pre-tape early next Thursday, and then air later in the day. 

Trump plans to take questions from the audience. 

Last month, CNN hosted Trump in a town hall in another early-voting state, New Hampshire.

We have reached out to Trump's campaign for more information. 

This announcement comes as former Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, will take part in a CNN town hall at Grand View University in Des Moines June 4. 

CNN will host a town hall at Grand View June 7 with Former Vice President Mike Pence. He has not yet officially announced a presidential run.

Stay with Local 5 on this developing story.

   

