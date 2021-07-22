Former Rep. Abby Finkenauer seeking Sen. Grassley's seat

Democrat Abby Finkenauer is running for Republican Chuck Grassley’s U.S. Senate seat.

The one-term former congresswoman hopes her blue-collar credentials will propel her forward in a state that has recently grown more conservative.

Finkenauer spoke to The Associated Press about her plans before formally announcing her candidacy by video Thursday morning.

The 32-year-old offers a stark contrast to the 87-year-old Grassley, who was elected to his first Senate term eight years before Finkenauer was born. Despite losing her House seat in 2020 after one term, Finkenauer remains a youthful prospect in the Iowa Democratic Party, which has struggled to produce a new generation for statewide office.

Grassley has not yet said whether he will run for re-election.

I'm Abby Finkenauer, and I'm running for U.S. Senate because Iowa—and our Democracy—are worth fighting for.



After 46 years in DC, @ChuckGrassley has lost touch with both.



I'm from a proud union family. We don't back down. I'm in this to win.



Join us: https://t.co/28EVInMyva pic.twitter.com/NKvrJruAjW — Abby Finkenauer (@Abby4Iowa) July 22, 2021