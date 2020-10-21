Nikki Haley stumps for Ernst in Iowa

The former U.N. Ambassador said Ernst is the best choice for women and Iowa farmers.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley was in West Des Moines Wednesday campaigning for Sen. Joni Ernst.

Haley said Ernst is the best choice for women because she's such a strong leader, citing Ernst's role as the only female in a leadership position in the U.S. Senate.

She also said the senator is a great advocate for Iowa's farmers.

"Joni has always been an independent fighter," Haley said. "She has pushed the President to do things for farmers, to do things during disasters for the people of Iowa, but when he does something wrong she picks up the phone and she calls him and she tells him that. Joni is not scared to tell the President anything.

"She has proven that. I know that about her."

Started our morning in Des Moines with one of my favorite people @KimReynoldsIA.We spoke to a great group of women about the importance of Iowa in keeping the Senate majority. @joniernst has fought for Iowa’s families in Washington, now its time for us to fight for her. #TeamJoni pic.twitter.com/ZmL88HR9Hs — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) October 21, 2020

Iowa Democrats held a virtual event to respond to Haley's visit.

"If Sen. Ernst hadn't sold out our farmers, voted to gut healthcare and threaten to slash social security, she wouldn't have to desperately fly in politicians like Ambassador Haley from across the country in the first place," Iowa Democratic Party Chair Mark Smith said.

Experts predict Iowa will be one of the races that'll determine if Democrats flip the Senate or Republicans maintain control.

Election Day is Nov. 3.